Apple to close 30 more stores across seven states

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – In this March 14 2020 file photo, Apple employees work inside a closed Apple store in Miami. Apple is temporarily closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina just few weeks after reopening them in hopes that consumers would be able to shop in them without raising the risk of infecting them or company workers with the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Apple will close 30 additional stores across seven states, including Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma.

The additional 30 closures means 77 of Apple’s 271 stores will be closed by the end of business on Thursday.

Last week, an Apple spokesman blamed the “current COVID-19 conditions.”

“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” the spokesman told CNBC.

Apple Stores closing on Thursday:

Alabama
The Summit

California
Glendale Galleria
Northridge
Pasadena
The Grove
Third St. Promenade
Century City
Manhattan Village
Beverly Center
Sherman Oaks
Topanga
Los Cerritos
The Americana at Brand
Valencia Town Center
Victoria Gardens
The Oaks

Georgia
Cumberland Mall
Perimeter
Lenox Square
Avalon
Mall of Georgia

Idaho
Boise Towne Square

Louisiana 
Baton Rouge
Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada
Fashion Show
The Forum Shops
Town Square
Summerlin

Oklahoma
Penn Square
Woodland Hills

