Morrisville, VT – A 24-year-old Morrisville man suspected of shooting at police officers responding to a domestic disturbance remains at large early Friday.

Vermont State Police say Henry Lovell is “armed and dangerous.” Lovell allegedly exchanged shots with a Morrisville police officer around 9 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street before running away from the scene.

Police described Lovell as 6’2″, 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ballcap.

Lovell does not have access to a vehicle and is likely still in the Morrisville area. Police warn that anyone who sees Lovell should keep their distance and immediately call 911.

Morrisville residents should expect a “considerable law-enforcement presence” and are advised to avoid the area of Upper Main and Pleasant streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.