WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney that occurred on July 16 in the 2900 block of MLK Jr. Ave in Southeast, D.C.

The 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for first-degree murder while armed, according to Police Chief Contee.

“The individual involved is no stranger to the criminal justice system.”