Attorney dies after being hit by truck in front of courthouse in Virginia

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime and well-known attorney died Thursday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in Courtland, Virginia.

73-year-old Daniel Forbes was killed. He was known as a tough attorney who fought for his clients.

People in Southampton County were stunned with the news of what happened around 8:35. According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, Forbes was crossing the street heading towards the courthouse when he was struck by the red pickup truck. Several personal items were scattered on the ground.

Forbes’ law firm is located in Franklin, but Forbes was in Courtland Thursday morning to file paperwork at the courthouse.

The person driving the truck stayed on scene. No criminal charges are expected to be sought in connection to the incident.

10 On Your Side contacted the driver, and he said he just didn’t see Forbes crossing the street. Traffic related charges are pending. Investigators have ruled out drugs and alcohol as playing a role in this incident, and there’s no determination yet on whether speed was a factor.

Daniel Crumpler was first hired by Forbes during law school and after. “He was brutally honest, and you always knew where you stood with him.”

Attorney Jack Randall often found himself up against Forbes. “He was very good procedurally. Dan was tough. His reputation was being a tough lawyer, fighting zealously for his clients, and that was the reputation that he had.”

When 10 On Your Side arrived on scene at the Southampton Courthouse in Courtland it was eerily quiet. Forbes was hit as he delivered papers for a case, but he never made it.

“I just don’t understand how this could have happened,” Randall said. “I mean I have walked across the street with him hundreds of times talking to him about cases.”

Forbes’ white Tahoe was still parked across the street. Personal items were all over Main Street: a cell phone, his cane, shoes, a briefcase.

“He had a good sense of humor,” Randall added. “He would rib me a little bit, and he was funny and we would argue the case going across the street to the courthouse.”

Crumpler can’t help but think of this final irony from his legal mentor. “He was one of those icons in the legal community, and he wanted to die practicing law, and in a tragic way that’s exactly what he did.”

Randall said, “I know the local bar is in shock. We wish our best wishes to the family and hope they reach out to us if there is anything we can help them with.”

