Authorities provide details on situation at Volunteer High School after responding to active shooter call

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials will provide an update on Volunteer High School after police responded to the school Tuesday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post that deputies responded to the school just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter. No injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been located.

The Hawkins County School District told News Channel 11 that a media briefing will be held at the First Baptist Chruch Student Center on Main Street in Church Hill around 11:30 a.m.

