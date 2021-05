SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Fire Department responded Friday morning to a deadly house fire.

The fire department tweeted at 9:31 a.m. that firefighters responded to a home on Arch Street.

A baby was trapped inside of the home and died at the scene, according to the Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association.

As a firefighter was trying to rescue the baby, they were burned and later taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.