Baylor launches lab to test students and staff

Baylor University has announced that it has opened its own on-site COVID-19 testing lab and research facility.

The project is in partnership with My Labs Direct.

The multi-million dollar lab is one of the largest testing labs of its kind owned by a university with no affiliated medical school and addresses the University’s ongoing need to conduct extensive coronavirus testing of its faculty, staff and students.

The lab is set up at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative ( or BRIC) center and will allow the University to operate at least three on-campus testing sites with the capacity to conduct up to 150,000 diagnostic tests from January through May.

With additional capacity for processing non-Baylor, community tests, the lab can process up to 8,000 more tests daily with most results available within 24 hours.

With the new capabilities, Baylor will have the ability to test 100% of the student body each week.

“We are pleased to join in partnership with My Labs Direct to build our own COVID-19 testing lab, which will greatly extend our campus testing capability and help us continue to keep our University community safe, healthy and on campus,” said Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., Provost at Baylor. “This partnership also aligns with Baylor’s aspirations to be a Research 1/Tier 1 university, providing vital infrastructure and developing opportunities for faculty research and internships, practicums and business training programs for our undergraduate and graduate students.”