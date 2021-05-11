Beckley City Council will decide to pass CROWN ACT during council meeting Tuesday night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Back in March of 2021, people from the City of Beckley headed to Charleston for the legislative session, to have their voices be heard for the CROWN ACT. The bill was not approved and now some Beckley residents are waiting for a local ordinance to be passed in the city.

The CROWN ACT is a legislation aimed to stop race-based hair discrimination on Afro-American hair in the workplace and in schools.

Tonight at the Beckley City Council meeting, councilmen will vote on whether or not to pass this ordinance in Beckley. If passed, employers would not be able not denied someone a job because of their braids, locs, twists, and knots.

Tonight’s meeting will be closed to the public, however, residents plan to head to Beckley City Hall tonight at 6 p.m. to sit in on the meeting. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be available through webex.