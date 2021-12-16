Beshear gives update on deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the deadly tornadoes that struck Western Kentucky just under a week ago.

More than 70 Kentuckians have died in connection to the storms. The governor said Tuesday those who died range in ages from 2-months-old to 98-years-old, with 12 identified as children.

The storms also destroyed several homes and businesses and knocked out power to thousands of people.

Individuals and business owners who experienced losses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA App.

The state has also started a relief fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. The fund has already raised more than $9.89 million through more than 66,000 donations. Beshear says the state will work to make sure these funds are available to support Kentuckians for the long-term recovery from the disaster.

“Support for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Beshear said. “We’re going to be real careful that this fund, a large portion, is available for the needs of Kentuckians that are going to continue long after the outside help is gone.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett says thousands of customers are still without power, not counting those serviced by the Mayfield Electric Company, which was destroyed. He says power was restored to 10,000 customers last night and crews are working as fast as possible to get power to Kentuckians.

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear also announced Monday evening the launch of the Western Kentucky Toy Drive to help the families who lost so much in the tornadoes just weeks before Christmas. The state will be accepting donations from today through Saturday, Dec. 18. The drive is collecting items for children from infants to teenagers including toys, books, electronics, and $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards.

All items donated must be unwrapped, but Kentuckians can also donate wrapping materials such as paper and bows along with their items. The first lady says multiple law enforcement agencies will be accepting the donations. This toy drive is not accepting clothing items at this time.

For more information on the drive, visit the governor and first lady’s websites.

The Salvation Army is also taking up monetary donations to assist those impacted by the disaster. Beshear also encourages Kentuckians to donate blood to the Red Cross to help the area’s hospitals and medical centers.

The governor says the state parks have also been opened to displaced residents and first responders. Those in need of emergency housing can reach out to their local emergency management office or local state park for assistance.