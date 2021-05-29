Biden kicks off Memorial Day weekend with visit to Langley AFB to thank the military

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE (WAVY) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited with military families and service members Friday afternoon, thanking them and reflecting on his late son Beau.

The president talked about those who gave their lives to defend their country.

“We can never repay the debt. But I promise you this, to all the Gold Star families across the country. We will never, ever, ever, forget,” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden says Americans have many obligations, but only one sacred obligation: “to prepare [military members] when we send you into harm’s way with everything you need, to care for your families when you’re gone, and when you come home, care for you.”

“You may not wear the uniform, but military families are as critical to our national defense as a rudder is to a ship,” Jill Biden said to the military family members in attendance.

Joe Biden made several remarks regarding the war in Afghanistan, a conflict he calls unique in American military history.

“In no other war have you gone in, served, gone back in again and served again and again and again,” Joe Biden said.

Afghanistan was a war in which Joe Biden’s own son Beau served as part of the National Guard. His son died of a brain tumor after he returned stateside. He sympathized with the military families who were represented today at Langley.

“Wiping the blood off the seat of an up-armored Humvee is enough to get you focused. Then to saddle up next time and go back again? You’re incredible,” he said.

Joe Biden was introduced by Poquoson teacher Brittany Boone, a veteran herself and the wife of a U.S. Air Force major currently deployed to Afghanistan.

“Brittany, you are doing triple duty as a military spouse, a veteran, and a teacher,” Joe Biden said. “The kids thank you for being there as their mom. When your husband or wife is deployed, every morning you wake up and you say that little extra prayer.”

Joe Biden says the country achieved the objective in Afghanistan of getting justice against the people who attacked the United States on 9/11.

“You never gave up until we delivered justice to Osama bin Laden,” Joe Biden said.



Joe Biden says he keeps an updated count on the back of his daily agenda so he never loses touch with the sacrifice that America has made in the war in Afghanistan.