Biden to formally introduce health team to lead pandemic response

President-elect Joe Biden puts his finger on his ear as reporters shout question to him as he arrives at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden will publicly introduce his health team that will lead his administration’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who Biden announced as his pick for health secretary, is among those who will be introduced during an event in Wilmington Tuesday.

Becerra, a Latino former congressman, joins a health effort that largely relies on government administrators and health experts. Others named as top health advisors include Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Jeff Zients, an economic adviser who’ll oversee vaccine distribution as coronavirus “czar.”

Biden has also said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will stay on as his chief medical adviser.

His choices point to a stronger federal role in the nation’s coronavirus strategy, a guiding stress on science and an emphasis on equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses various issues during an interview with The Associated Press, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The selection of Becerra as health secretary and businessman Jeff Zients as White House coronavirus coordinator point to a more assertive federal coronavirus role.

Under Trump, states were sometimes left to figure things out themselves, as when the White House initially called on states to test all nursing home residents without providing an infrastructure, only to have to rectify that omission later.

Zients has made a name for himself rescuing government programs that went off course, such as the “Obamacare” HealthCare.gov website. Becerra has experience managing California’s attorney general’s office, which is bigger than some state governments.

Becerra served as a Democratic U.S. representative from 1993 to 2017 before moving back to his home state to become attorney general. In that post, he succeeded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius knows both men from her service in the Obama administration and says she does not see them working at cross purposes.

A Secretary Becerra “can’t get up every morning and think only COVID,” she said. He’ll “work on COVID and coordinate the assets of the FDA, CDC and NIH, but he’ll have lots of other things to do.” Meanwhile “Zients will be the railroad engineer making sure the trains run on time.”

Becerra also has a long record of supporting the Affordable Care Act. He played a key role in passing the landmark law during his time in Congress, and in his current California role leads the coalition of 20 states defending the program, including in a case before the Supreme Court last month.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

Biden has promised the most diverse cabinet in U.S. history, and he’s facing pressure to keep his pledge.

After Biden introduces the leadership of his new health team on Tuesday he will have a virtual meeting with civil rights leaders who have been pressing him about the need for more Black appointees.

Meanwhile, Biden’s selection of infectious disease expert Dr. Rochelle Walensky to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the elevation of Dr. Anthony Fauci to medical adviser, and the return of Dr. Vivek Murthy as surgeon general are being read in the medical community as a restoration of the traditionally important role of science in public health emergencies.

“It means that the response plan will be grounded in health science,” said Dr. Nadine Gracia, executive vice president of the Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit that works to promote public health.

Walensky, a widely recognized HIV/AIDS expert, got her coronavirus experience first hand as chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston during the first wave this spring.

“She was a real leader when it came to COVID,” said Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, an infectious disease physician at Mass General. “She organized infection control policies within the hospital, she organized treatment studies, she was organizing testing and leading testing.”

Natalie Quillian will serve as deputy coordinator of the COVID-19 response. Quillian was a former White House and Pentagon senior advisor and played an instrumental role in the Obama administration’s response to the opioid epidemic.

Biden has also selected Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith to chair of the COVID-19 Equity Task Force. Nunez-Smith founded Yale’s Equity Research and Innovation Center, which focuses on addressing inequities in our health care system. She’s also considered one of America’s top experts on health disparities and outcomes, according to the Biden-Harris transition team.

Her appointment is being read as a sign that Biden’s administration will work for equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments among racial and ethnic minorities, who have suffered a disproportionately high toll of COVID-19 deaths.

That challenge faces widespread skepticism among minorities that the health care system has their best interests in mind.

Early indications are that the vaccines are highly effective, said Drew Altman, CEO of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. But polling indicates a strong undertow of doubts, especially among African Americans.

“While states will be able to make the final decisions on who gets the vaccine, there has to be guidance around those decisions so that they are fair and equitable across the country,” Altman said. “You don’t want to have the kind of variations that people will look and say, ‘This just wasn’t fair.’ ”

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to Americans before assisting other nations.

Trump’s administration is laying out its vaccine distribution plans in a White House summit.

Vice President Mike Pence, and a host of government experts, state leaders and business executives will be in attendance. An official with Biden’s transition team confirmed that no invitation was extended.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. All reporting by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldiva of the AP and Simon Lewis and Phil Stewart of Reuters.