Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”.

What is biometric data?

If you have ever signed in to your phone with the face recognition feature or used your thumb print to sign into an account app or if you’ve ever asked Siri to play your favorite song, then you have allowed technology to use biometrics on your behalf. Biometrics measure your physical characteristics to verify your identity. They include things, such as your fingerprints and eyes. They can also use behavioral characteristics, like the unique way you’d complete a security-authentication puzzle. To be useful, biometric data must be unique, permanent and collectible. Once measured, the information is compared and matched in a database.

What types of biometrics are collected?

Face Recognition – Measures the unique patterns of a person’s face by comparing and analyzing facial contours.

Iris Recognition – Identifies the unique patterns of a person’s iris, which is the colorful area of the eye surrounding the pupil.

Finger Print Scanner – Captures the unique pattern of ridges and valleys on a finger.

Voice Recognition – Measures the unique sound waves in your voice as you speak to a device.

Hand Geometry – Measures and records the length, thickness, width, and surface area of a person’s hand.

Behavior Characteristics – Analyzes the way you interact with a computerized system.

How can you protect yourself from hackers?

Any of your personal data that is collected through various software can be used to hijack your life. While these features make it more convenient for you to get into a various software applications, it is important for you to never become complacent with your security. Keep in mind that laws are still being created to protect you from the misuse of this information. In the mean time, here are a few pointers in protecting your identity:

Do not use birthdates or anniversaries as passwords.

Update or change your passwords frequently.

Do not use the same password for all of your log ins.

Make sure the software you are logging into is always updated and the most recent version.

Opt out of biometric options if you are not comfortable with the collection or use of them.

What does the future of biometric collection look like?

Some might say the benefits of this technology outweigh the pitfalls. States such as Texas have already created statutes to protect consumers from having their biometrics collected without consent. It is because of these new statutes that (according to the office of the Attorney General of Texas) Meta (formerly Facebook) has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by statute as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry”) contained in photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app illegally. The news release stated that Facebook exploited the personal information of users and non-users alike to grow its empire and reap historic, windfall profits. The company repeatedly captured biometric identifiers without consent billions of times, in knowing violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Harrison Ford in the 1982 film Blade Runner

As the technology of the world advances, it is ultimately up to us to use the technology for the betterment of our society and to understand that with this convenience comes danger. We must advocate for laws that protect us and ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves. The future reads a lot like Ridley Scott’s, Blade Runner story and biometric collection is steady on its way to make it that way.