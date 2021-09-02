Bisons offering free tickets for first responders, active military members and veterans for Sept. 11 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — First responders, veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces can get two free tickets to the Buffalo Bisons’ home game on September 11.

That day, which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Bisons will host the Syracuse Mets.

The 6:05 p.m. game will also feature in-game recognition of the military members and first responders in attendance. About an hour before the game, a fire truck will be on site and a Buffalo Beauts autograph session will take place.

To get the free tickets, first responders and military members can present a valid ID proving their status at the Sahlen Box Office, starting at Noon on the day of the game.

Tickets will also be available for $10 each.

That day, 20 percent of net proceeds from Bisons.com and in-park merchandise sales will go toward WNY Heroes — a non-profit that supports local veterans.

Along with this, all military members and first responders will get 20 percent off their purchases at the Bisons Team Shop during the game.