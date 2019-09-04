Black bear kills Minnesota woman in Canada in rare attack

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  137
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Covenant Church Craven County CARTS Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Health Care Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

Black bear kills Minnesota woman in Canada in rare attack

National
Posted: / Updated:

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A black bear has killed a Minnesota woman on a secluded island in Canadian waters in an attack that experts call extremely rare.

Catherine Sweatt-Mueller, 62, of Maple Plain, was staying with her parents in a remote cabin on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake when she was killed, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police Constable Jim Davis saids Sweatt-Mueller went outside Sunday evening when she heard her two dogs barking, but that she never returned, the Star Tribune reported.

The dogs, one of them injured, returned to the cabin. Her parents, who are in their 80s, also were on the island and her mother called police, Davis said. Officers found a bear standing over Sweatt-Mueller’s body and shot the animal.

Davis told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he could not say what caused the attack. While authorities typically handle complaints about bears rooting through garbage summer through fall, he said there have been no reports of bears attacking people.

“The family is, of course, very devastated,” Davis said. “The officers on the scene were fairly devastated to deliver the news. … We can’t believe a bear attacked a person.”

The bear is being sent for testing at the University of Guelph, and a necropsy — an animal autopsy — will be performed to help determine if there were any physical reasons for the bear’s abnormal behavior, Maimoona Dinani, a media relations officer for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a statement. No one witnessed the attack, Dinani said.

“Attacks of this nature are extremely rare and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Dinani said. The last fatal bear attack in Ontario was in 2005.

Minnesota wildlife biologist Andy Tri says a predatory attack by a black bear is “beyond extremely rare.”

On average, a fatal attack by a black bear happens about once a year in all of North America, said Dave Garshelis, a bear research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Fatal attacks by the more aggressive grizzly bear, which has a narrower range than the black bear, happen about twice a year in North America, Garshelis said.

Black bears tend to be timid around people, Garshelis said. “They’re very unaggressive bears,” he said. “If you ever approach a black bear closely, typically they’ll see you and run off.”

But bears can become aggressive toward dogs and can charge after a dog that was being walked by its owner, Garshelis said. The dog comes back to its owner with the bear chasing it, he said.

Red Pine Island is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of International Falls, Minnesota. Davis said the island is owned by Sweatt-Mueller’s family, who are the only occupants, and is accessible only by boat, a 20-minute to half-hour ride.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story