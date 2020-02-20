Bloomberg’s unusual 2020 strategy turns to Utah post-debate

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  143
Closings
Afterschool BELLS, Inc. Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Bethel Christian Academy Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carteret Community College Carteret County Schools Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Schools East Carolina University Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Family Medicine in Downtown Tarboro Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene County Transportation Greene Lamp Greene County Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenhouse Preschool Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Express Care Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Iconic Marine Group Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Jones County Public Schools Joy Junction Christian Child Care Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Liberty Christian Academy Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin Community College Martin County Schools Martin Enterprises Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Neuse Enterprises, Inc. New Beginnings Child Care Centers New Bern-Craven County Public Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Oasis Learning Center Onslow County Courthouse Onslow Surgical Clinic Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Physicians East PA Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County Schools Pitt Family Physicians, PA Possessing the Keys of the Kingdom Day Care Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center S.M.E.G Family Mental Health Saint Paul Church Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Sleepworthy Bedding in Pinetops Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Town of Ayden Town of Maysville Town of Newport Town of Richlands Town of River Bend Trinity Christian School Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Windsor Dialysis

Bloomberg’s unusual 2020 strategy turns to Utah post-debate

National

by: LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign strategy is unprecedented, and his choice of rally location on Thursday to bounce back from an unsteady debate performance was unusual: Salt Lake City.

This is the first year Utah will vote on Super Tuesday, the March 3 contests that Bloomberg is basing his strategy on.

And Utah’s Democrats in the largely Republican state are fired up about new attention from candidates courting their votes.

After arriving in Salt Lake City on a short plane ride following his heavily criticized debate performance in Las Vegas, Bloomberg found a friendly audience of hundreds focused on the topic he’d prefer to talk about: the effort to defeat Donald Trump.

Winning Utah on Super Tuesday won’t be a slam dunk in a state where Bernie Sanders remains popular with left-leaning voters. But Bloomberg is hoping his well-funded campaign can sway moderate independent voters, disaffected Republicans and undecided Democrats.

Bloomberg has visited the state’s liberal-leaning, mountain-ringed capital city before and told the rally that every delegate counts.

“No voter is too liberal, too moderate or too conservative to help us make Donald Trump a one-term president!” Bloomberg said to cheers from the crowd. He did not take questions from reporters eager for a response from him about the debate, and senior advisers have declined requests for comment.

While conservative Utah is unlikely to flip for a Democratic presidential candidate in a general election, many of the state’s voters have never warmed to Trump’s brash style or positions on immigrants and refugees.

“Utah is far more dynamic from a conservative perspective than it gets credit for,” said Reed Galen, an independent political consultant who worked for campaigns of the late Sen. John McCain, former President George W. Bush and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. “It’s got the right sort of demographic political makeup for those not on the progressive end of the spectrum.”

Bloomberg’s strategy has been to essentially create a parallel race to the Democratic nomination, eschewing the earliest primaries and focusing instead on the later, delegate-rich states like Texas, California and Arkansas that vote on March 3.

That method has never worked before in the primaries, but no candidate has ever brought Bloomberg’s financial muscle. He’s worth an estimated $60 billion and has already spent more than$400 million building a campaign in more than two dozen states.

As in many Super Tuesday states, Utah airwaves have been blanketed with ads from the former New York mayor. They helped convince retired Salt Lake City attorney Hugh Bunker. Like several others at the rally, he once supported Vice President Joe Biden but feels Biden’s campaign has “fizzled out.”

Bunker wants to vote for a candidate who can beat Trump and said he’s counting on Bloomberg’s political experience as New York’s mayor and his fortune.

“He’s a real billionaire, a real self-made man,” Bunker said. “He has the financial and intellectual wherewithal to win.”

Brigham Young University student Alex Day, a Republican who deeply respects Trump critic Mitt Romney, said he likes moderate ideas from former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg as well as Bloomberg.

Day would like to see a stronger debate performance from Bloomberg before he decides, though. Allegations that Bloomberg created a hostile work environment and made crude comments toward women in the 1990s are serious, but not necessarily insurmountable, Day said.

“If someone is genuinely trying to apologize and put that behind them, we should let that happen,” he said.

Day said he considers himself very conservative on economic issues but finds Trump’s behavior and tweets so “corrosive” that he’d consider voting for Sanders, if he ends up as the nominee.

“I’m at the point where I would consider voting for someone who says they’re a socialist,” he said. “That shows to me how insane politics is right now.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream