(NEXSTAR) – A brand of bone broth sold at Costco retailers has been recalled due to possible “microbial contamination,” according to a letter recently provided to Costco members.

The product, Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth, was sold by Costco between Sept. 8, 2022, and Sept. 22, 2023. The recall affects the individual 32-ounce cartons and multi-carton “club packs,” according to a recall notice issued by TreeHouse Foods, which produces the item.

“The product may have the potential for non-pathogenic microbial contamination, which may result in product bloating, shortened shelf-life and potential for early spoilage,” the notice stated.

Affected packages are printed the UPC numbers 67200055858 (carton) or 67200055865 (club pack). They also bear the lot code 98E08242 and a best-by date of Feb. 23, 2024.

Costco’s recall webpage further indicates that the affected products were sold at “select” warehouses in Costco’s southeast region. A representative for the company was not immediately available to confirm which warehouses, specifically.

A representative for TreeHouse Foods was not available to provide further details when contacted at the number provided in the recall alert.

No one had been sickened by the product as of Sept. 22, TreeHouse Foods said.

Customers who purchased the recalled bone broth are being instructed to discard the products or return them to Costco for a full refund.