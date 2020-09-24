Brooks County Sheriff receives poison ricin from woman who sent it to President Trump

National

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The number of people receiving poison ricin from a Canadian woman continues to rise.

On Wednesday, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department released a statement that an envelope addressed to Brooks County Sheriff Ubino “Benny” Martinez contained a suspicous powdery substance that investigators believe is ricin.

Investigators have linked Pascale Ferrier, 53, to the letter from a forensic examination conducted by the FBI.

Ferrier is in federal custody for sending ricin to President Donald Trump and Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

She was arrested near the U.S./Canada border in Buffalo, New York on Sunday. Ferrier was found with a knife and gun when arrested.

In 2019, Ferrier was deported to Canada after being charged for weapon possession charges in Hidalgo County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV