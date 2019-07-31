Busch Gardens Williamsburg coaster coming in 2020 promises epic thrills

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens announced Tuesday that visitors who return to the park next year will be treated with a new ride!

According to Busch Gardens the “New Pantheon” roller coaster coming in Spring 2020 promises to be the fastest multi-launch coaster in North America — reaching a top speed of 72.5 mph.

The forward and backward launching Intamin coaster will also feature a 95 degree drop.

Pantheon will have two inversions along with four, that’s right, FOUR launches ranging in different speeds from 50 mph, 67 mph, to a backwards launch of 61 mph.

The track length for the coaster reaches 3,328 feet to cover the two minute ride launching two trains with 20 riders each.

The Pantheon coaster features a Roman theme with sections of the ride named after Neptune, Mercury, Jupiter, Pluto and Minerva to represent the might of five Roman gods.

It will be the new attraction at the amusement park following the popular Finnegan’s Flyer for four consecutive years.

Thrill seekers eager to ride the Pantheon coaster next year will find the new attraction at the Festa Italia section of the park.

Photo courtesy: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Free pins featuring the Pantheon® attraction will be handed out to the first 1,000 guests at the Oktoberfest Pin Cart on Aug. 7.