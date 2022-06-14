(KTLA) — A 59-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, raping and holding a woman against her will for months, authorities announced over the weekend.

The alleged kidnapping came to light around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when the 22-year-old woman escaped the man’s home in Chino Hills and spoke with deputies at Alterra Park, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was visibly injured, told deputies that a man named Peter McGuire had held her against her will for several months at his home, where he tortured, physically assaulted and raped her, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Officials said the victim’s visible injuries were consistent with the allegations made.

Deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department went to the home to serve a search warrant and found that McGuire had already fled the scene, according to the authorities.

An arrest warrant was then issued for McGuire, a Chino Hills resident.

On Saturday, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s SWAT team found that McGuire was in a home in Placentia in Orange County.

Deputies went to the home and tried to arrest McGuire, who barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out before eventually surrendering, authorities said.

McGuire was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the woman knew McGuire and had moved in with him at the beginning of the year.

“Shortly after moving in, the victim was not allowed to leave and was forcibly held against her will by McGuire,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.

No further details were immediately available.