Car found on beach in Myrtle Beach as Dorian moves through

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A car was found on a beach in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian moves through the area.

The Jeep was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.





Sent to News13

FOR THE LATEST ON POWER OUTAGES, CLICK HERE.

WATCH NEWS13 LIVE ONLINE HERE OR ON

OUR MOBILE APP.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.