Carolina Forest apartment complex evacuated for 2nd alarm fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach apartment complex was evacuated after a multi-structure, 2nd alarm fire Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 2:26 a.m., crews were sent to the 4000 block of Signature Drive where the building was being evacuated.

While the fire is now under control, several units have heavy fire and water damage, according to HCFR.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the fire is under investigation.

Conway Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

