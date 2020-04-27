CarolinaEast Medical Center to receive 1,000 face shields from Vistaprint

WALTHAM, MA (WNCT) Vistaprint is donating 100,000 face shields to be distributed among 100 healthcare facilities in underserved, small communities.

Vistaprint is adapting its North American manufacturing processes and is sharing this knowledge throughout its global operations to expand production in the coming weeks.

“We have served small businesses for over 20 years in many different ways and in this current environment that means supporting the frontline healthcare teams who are the critical heart-beat of local communities in these unprecedented times. said Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg, “I am proud to work with a team that is so nimble, innovative, and passionate that they were able to start production of these much-needed supplies in a matter of days. So many of our customers come from smaller communities, and it is a privilege to be able to support their frontline healthcare providers.”

The Vistaprint engineering and manufacturing teams deconstructed and optimized existing machinery to develop a face shield product that meets the growing needs of frontline professionals working with patients impacted by COVID-19.

The machinery, which typically prints banners and large-scale projects, bypasses the traditional printing process to produce the face shields as efficiently and effectively as possible, with an expected production of 100,000 units per week by the end of this month.

Due to Vistaprint’s mass customization processes, the shields are manufactured with no interruption to customer orders.

Across Vistaprint, teams are pursuing a multitude of initiatives that will do good for its customers and the communities they serve.

Product examples already underway include masks, containment panels, pre-printed material with safety protocols and signage.

These items assist the health, governmental, volunteer and other essential organizations people need in the battle against COVID-19.