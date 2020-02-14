Cayce community and beyond mourning loss of 6-year-old girl

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – A community is devastated after a 6-year-old who has been missing for the last couple of days in Cayce was found dead near her home.

“It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Swetlick,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snelgrove said.

The tragic news trickled around the Cayce community after Swetlik’s body was found near her home after disappearing for the last couple of days. She was last seen getting off the school bus.

“Who is going to want to move here? Who is going to want to live in a community that this has happened,” nearby neighbor Kennedy Greene asked?

When Kennedy Greene and her fiance first heard the news Swetlik was missing, she told 7 News they had to help. She lives just a couple of streets down from where Swetlik lived.

“I got a picture of her [and] we started hunting. Me and her went everywhere. We went up and down these hotels, asking anybody if they’ve seen her,” Cayce resident Christopher Hutto said.

And when they found out the outcome, they were devastated.

“I started crying and I was like, ‘I can’t do this right now.’ I mean she’s a child. I don’t know how anyone could do that to an innocent baby,” Greene told 7 News.

7 News spoke with a mother whose kids went to the same school as Faye and rode the same bus.

“It’s just a lot, and I have two little girls so it’s just a lot,” mother Cori Bookert said. “Very devastating seeing how, of course. Our kids go to the same school, and we’re all in the same area.”

Bookert wasn’t alone when she told us she has never heard of something like this happening in her community. Everyone we talked to told 7 News this is a tragedy you hope and pray never happens.