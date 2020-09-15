‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd teams up with NY Gov. Cuomo in satire mask video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kansas City’s favorite actor and the governor of New York have teamed up in a goofy new video with one underlying message — “Wear a mask.”

The video, posted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s YouTube page and Twitter account on Sept. 14, already has nearly a quarter of a million views and 112,000 favorites, respectively.

“Governor Cuomo asked 26-year-old actor Paul Rudd to explain why the youths should wear masks. Listen to Paul,” the caption of the video states.

In the video, Rudd acts as a “Certified Young Person,” using satire and a lot of Millennial and Gen Z lingo.

“So Cuomos asked me, he’s like, ‘So Paul. What are you, like 26?’ And I didn’t correct him,” Rudd says in the video. “So fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast! So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it!”

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the full PSA. If you need a translation, here are definitions for a few of the words he uses: