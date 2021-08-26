Chase suspect arrested after abandoning baby in car in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday following a chase in Anderson County where deputies said he abandoned his baby in the car.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 5:00pm in the area of Interstate Boulevard on a vehicle involved an incident in the area.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect pulled away when deputies approached the vehicle and a chase ensued.

Deputies said the suspect, who they identified as Justin Munn, then ran from his vehicle in the area of Welpine Road.

Munn was then taken into custody after a lengthy chase on foot, deputies said.

Investigators said that Munn abandoned his three-month-old child in the vehicle when he ran.

Anderson County deputies said Munn will be facing numerous charges.

The baby was not hurt in the chase, deputies said.