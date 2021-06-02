Chesapeake police lieutenant charged with abduction, rape, stalking

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police lieutenant has been arrested and charged with several offenses, including rape and stalking, in connection with a complaint filed earlier this year.

Sean Maddox, 41, is charged with abduction with the intent to defile, rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of threatening bodily harm, and two counts of stalking.

The Chesapeake Police Ethics and Conduct Unit received a complaint earlier this year alleging Maddox had “engaged in criminal activity,” the department said in a news release Tuesday.

After an investigation, the Criminal Investigations Section determined there was probable cause to charge Maddox in connection with the complaint.

Maddox was arrested Tuesday.

He has been employed by Chesapeake police since February 2009. Police did not give details about his current employment status.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.