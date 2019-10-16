City official: I support vandalism of Columbus statue

Red paint covers a statue of Christopher Columbus on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Providence, R.I., after it was vandalized on the day named to honor him as one of the first Europeans to reach the New World. The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A city councilor in Rhode Island says she thinks the recent vandalism to a Christopher Columbus statue is a good thing.

Democrat Katherine Kerwin told WPRO radio on Wednesday that she thinks the statue should be removed and that healthy civil disobedience is good for society and the city of Providence.

Kerwin says that she doesn’t know who’s responsible for the vandalism but that “I stand with them.” She praised the vandal for “creating a really healthy dialogue in Providence.”

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza said Tuesday he’d consider moving the statue to another neighborhood.

The Columbus statue was one of several vandalized nationwide around the time of the U.S. holiday named for him.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns the explorer spurred centuries of genocide.