Cleveland police cruisers set on fire during protest

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody escalated Saturday afternoon.

It began calmly with speeches and signs at the Free Stamp. As one group marched to Public Square, another stayed near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said some tried to break windows at the building and officers reported being struck by projectiles. Police gave commands for the crowd to disperse.

Officers were wearing riot gear and set up a line of bicycles in front of the Justice Center. On a few occasions, officers used pepper spray on protesters.

Zone cars next to building continue to burn downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SJY7JMAylZ — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) May 30, 2020

Two Cleveland police cruisers were set on fire at Lakeside Avenue and West 3rd Street. The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Cleveland police said many people continue to demonstrate lawfully.

