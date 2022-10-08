SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late last month.

Matthew Dennis, 22, left Salem on Sept. 22 in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat, according to the Coast Guard.

Dennis hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 29, when he was just off the coast of Long Island.

The Colorado native has been chronicling his adventure on social media.

In one video posted the day he first set sail, Dennis explained that he had “recently dropped everything,” sold all of his belongings and purchased the sailboat, which he has been living on ever since.

Dennis said he was going to “do his best” to avoid Hurricane Ian, which slammed Florida before slowly making its way up the East Coast less than a week after he set sail.

“This is my first time handling something this big,” he admitted. “I’m definitely in way over my head.”

Dennis also said he “thinks he broke his arm” and would literally be sailing to Florida “single-handedly.”

Anyone who has heard from Dennis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard at (617) 223-8555.