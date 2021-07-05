Community leaders hold ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after 4 children shot on Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members gathered on Sunday afternoon, in the shadows of a recent quadruple shooting, to rally against the recent uptick in violence across Hampton Roads.

The rally, held on Madison Ave. in Norfolk, was organized by the Stop the Violence team to show neighbors the importance of coming together. Several local leaders were in attendance, including Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Just days before, four children were shot in the same location. The victims – a 6-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy – are all expected to survive.

Authorities have identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and two counts of use of a firearm.

“The biggest thing we need to do as law enforcement, we need to start knocking on the doors of those guns that were used in a homicide or any type of criminal crime,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. “And I’m hoping that will change behavior.”

“Keeping them involved with some training and with some discipline and some accountability,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “And holding parents responsible at the same time.”

City leaders agree another way to minimize violence is by developing programs to keep juveniles busy — like mentorship or career training programs.