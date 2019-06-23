Confederate flag won’t rise at SC Statehouse this July 10

by: AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – This year, the Confederate flag won’t temporarily be raised at the South Carolina Statehouse to mark the day it was permanently taken down.
    
A group calling for racial fairness – Showing Up for Racial Justice Columbia – has a permit to rally on the capitol grounds July 10.
    
The South Carolina Secessionist Party has raised a Confederate flag on a temporary flagpole the past three years to protest the date the rebel banner was permanently removed.
    
Showing Up for Racial Justice Columbia founder Sarah Keeling told The State newspaper she applied for the permit the minute it was available so the Secessionist Party couldn’t gather.
    
Officials review requests to hold events in part to prevent conflicts with other groups.
    
The Secessionist Party may not have shown up. The group has splintered in the past year.
    

