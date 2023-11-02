BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Over 100 gifts are on Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year

You get a gift! You get a gift! Everybody gets a gift! Oprah Winfrey’s 2023 “Favorite Things” list is out, which means the mogul has released her top product choices in categories ranging from food and home to beauty and style. Oprah has become well known for her annual list, which serves as a gift guide for those who already have everything. It’s like a curated list of everything stylish — and off the beaten path. But one thing is always certain: You can’t go wrong with a gift from Oprah’s “Favorite Things.”

The full list is extensive, so if you need some help narrowing it down, that’s what we’re here for. From a charcuterie board that guarantees perfect snack placement to a paint-by-number set that features a photo of your own pet to a luxurious at-home pedicure set — these are the must-haves from Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list this year.

Oprah’s favorite kitchen gifts

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This gooseneck kettle features fully customizable brew settings, like precision temperature control, schedules and altitude settings. The gooseneck design allows for precision pouring. Along with all that, it’s just a truly beautiful design.

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils

Bring a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen with this hand-thrown ceramic crock inspired by Italian olive jars. It comes with a set of 13 essential wooden utensils: one spatula, one multipurpose kitchen scoop, five cooking spoons, one tasting spoon, one lemon reamer, one cocktail mixer, one honey dripper, one bottle opener and a set of sugar and salt spoons.

Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide

The perfect gift for any new home, this wooden charcuterie board guarantees the perfect snack placement every time — a guide to placing cheeses, nuts, fruits and more is designed right into its surface.

Oprah’s favorite engaging gifts

Paintable Pictures | Paint Your Photo by Number: Pets Edition Customizable Kit

This customizable kit lets you turn any photo of your pet into a custom 8-by-10-inch paint-by-number kit. Easy-to-follow instructions help you create your kit and start painting in just minutes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Instant Camera

This instant film camera prints high-quality, 2-by-3-inch Instax Mini photos. It has a built-in selfie mirror, so you never have to guess if everyone is in the frame and looking good.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe is the first to work as a digital notebook. It includes a basic pen (though you can upgrade to a premium pen at purchase) so you can journal, sketch, take notes and more — all in addition to reading your favorite Kindle titles.

Oprah’s favorite beauty gifts

AMI COLÉ Desert Date Cream Multistick Lip and Cheek tint

This creamy, buildable lip formula moisturizes with shea butter and is vegan and cruelty-free.

LALAIS THE BLOTTING COMPACT

Forget blotting papers. This compact instantly mattifies your look and easily fits in your purse to take on the go.

Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit

This at-home kit has everything you need for a luxurious pedicure experience — without leaving the house. Dry buff, soak and massage your feet for smooth, moisturized skin.

Oprah’s favorite stylish gifts

TELFAR Shopping Bag

Since 2005, Telfar bags have been in high demand, and Oprah just made them even more challenging to get your hands on. If you can manage to snag one of these versatile, faux-leather totes, you’re lucky.

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women’s Marquee Cat-Eye Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

Blue light-blocking glasses help reduce eye strain from digital devices. On top of that, these are stylishly and thoughtfully designed.

