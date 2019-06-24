Corgi is back with owner after being stolen; man charged with grand theft

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CORGI_1561338333568.jpg

A corgi dog named Bae is back with its owner after being stolen at a nail salon in San Clemente, California.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter, congratulating San Clemente Police Services after Bae the pup was found.

They say a man was seen walking down the street with the dog.

Because the dog is valued at $950, the sheriff’s office says that constitutes a felony and the man accused of taking the dog was arrested for grand theft.

The sheriff’s office added, “It was a great arrest and even better for Bae to be reunited with the owner”, using the hashtags, #WeLoveDogs and #ThankYouForLettingUsBeYourDeputies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV