GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a crash early Thursday morning involving an ambulance truck.

The Corinth Volunteer Fire Department said the crash occurred on Union Highway at the intersection of Garvin Lake Road.

Ambulance crash (Source: Corinth Volunteer Fire Department)

First responders said the vehicle was hit from behind at high speed.

There was no patient on board during the incident, firefighters said.

Everyone involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.