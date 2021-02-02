CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in some S.C. locations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – CVS Health officials announced South Carolina was selected as one of 11 initial states to have access to COVID-19 vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations.

On Feb. 11, 17 CVS Pharmacy locations in South Carolina will begin offering the vaccine.

Customers will be able to begin booking appointment as early as Feb. 9, as stores begin to receive shipments of the vaccine, according to the press release.

The participating pharmacies are located in Aiken, Anderson, Clemson, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Summerville and Sumpter.

The initial shipments will include a total of 15,300 doses for the state. As more supply becomes available, the company will explant to more locations and offer additional appointments, according to the press release.

Patients will need to register at CVS.com, through the CVS app or call (800) 746-7287. Vaccines will not be available for walk-ins.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

CVS Pharmacies in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia will also be participating in the initial rollout.