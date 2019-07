On Friday, June 21, you can get a free ice cream come at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Customers can choose from an Orange Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, a Chocolate Dipped Cone, or a Vanilla Cone. The offer is only valid if combined with a purchase.

To take advantage, download the Dairy Queen mobile app and find the single-use mobile coupon.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.

To download the Dairy Queen app, click here.