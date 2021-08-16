Deadly crash shuts down part of I-26 EB in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has shutdown part of I-26 in Spartanburg County Monday morning.

The call came in at about 2 a.m., according to Spartanburg County dispatch for a situation in Inman. A few minutes later, the crash was reported near Exit 15 at John Dodd Road.

I-26 East is blocked at the 14.5 mile marker due to the two- vehicle collision, according to SCHP. A detour is in place.

Motorist traveling I-26 East will take Exit 10 (SC292) and follow traffic direction to US176 east back to I-26 at Exit 15. Expect delays while Troopers investigates the collision.

We will update as we learn more.

