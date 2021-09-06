Deer hunter dies after accidental fall in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deer hunter has died after an accidental fall in Abbeville County.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office responded to a death on hunting property off Hwy. 72 near Circle B Drive on Saturday at about 1 p.m.

First responders from Abbeville EMS, Abbeville Search & Rescue and Abbeville County Fire Department aided in locating the hunter in the woods, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Robert Morgan, of Taylors.

Foul play is not suspected, the coroner said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

