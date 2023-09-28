GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal showed ExxonMobil had been deceiving the public about fossil fuels, something Harvard scientist Naomi Oreskes has known for decades.

Her team reviewed hundreds of internal company documents that revealed Exxon scientists had predicted climate change with a shocking level of accuracy as far back as the 1970s. But in public, Exxon had a different message.

Peter Kalmus is a NASA climate scientist. He’s speaking on his own behalf here. The lawsuits are far from a slam dunk, said Hornstein, but are becoming increasingly credible. Marc Morano on the other hand, who worked for the Bush administration, is highly skeptical.

Exxon responded to our request for comment with the following statement: “Debating the past may generate interesting headlines but as we’ve said time and time again climate change is real and we have an entire business dedicated to reducing emissions, both our own and others. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone doing as much as we are to develop and deploy lower carbon solutions that have a real sustainable impact.”

