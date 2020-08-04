Dominion Energy crews prepared for multi-day restoration effort across Virginia and North Carolina following Isaias’ impact

RCHMOND, VA (WNCT) Dominion Energy crews have begun restoration efforts following heavy rain, winds, and reported tornados from Tropical Storm Isaias in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

In all, more than 500,000 customers experienced outages as a result of Isaias.

In terms of the number of customers impacted, it ranks as the 10th largest storm to date.

Crews are already assessing damage and are working around-the-clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

As of midday Tuesday, power had been restored to more than 40% of those impacted.

However, initial damage surveys indicate that it could take multiple days to restore service for affected customers, particularly in North Carolina, Hampton Roads, Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula.

