Donate Love and Give Blood at NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – The International WeLoveU Foundation spread the love and helped save lives with a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the NYS Fairgrounds on Sunday.  

With their grassroots approach to help others, the need of blood is dire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The WeLoveU Foundation is engaging communities to get out and donate through social media with their #DonateBlood and #DonateLove campaigns.

As of February 14, it’s had eight blood drives, 800+ pints of blood donated, saving 2,400 lives. On Sunday, 62 pints were donated.

