Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — More than a year after a young woman was stabbed to death by a stranger on a California subway platform, jurors deciding the fate of the accused killer saw on Wednesday video of the horrific attack.

The surveillance video showed a man pull a kitchen knife from his shirt and quickly strike 18-year-old Nia Wilson in the neck as she boarded a train. He then stabbed her 26-year-old sister Letifah Wilson, wounding her, before running away.