Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying season cancelled, National Finals pushed back a year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Founding Partners of Drive, Chip and Putt have announced changes for this season, in regards to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020-21 qualifying season, originally set to begin May 2nd, is now cancelled. The Founding Partners say this was done to protect the health and safety of all involved.
Also announced, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, originally set for April 5th 2020, will now take place on April 4th 2021, the eve of the Masters Tournament. Each National Finalist will be invited to compete in the same age division for which they previously qualified in 2020, regardless of their age on that date.
Those that bought tickets to the National Finals will be sent a refund in May and guaranteed the opportunity to buy tickets for next year.
