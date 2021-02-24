East Town Neighborhood House Fire; Joplin Police Conducting Death Investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — 4:15 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in the East Town Neighborhood, 200 block of south Galena Ave.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance were immediately responded to 223 South Galena Ave.

“We have heavy fire involvement on the alpha [south] side of the structure, we will be out to make an attack. We have a working fire,” Galena Command stated on the radio and immediately requested a second alarm bringing more apparatus and personnel to the scene.

Joplin Fire Department knocked the flames down quickly and were able to enter the structure within minutes of arrival to do a search.