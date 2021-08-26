Emergency assistance program to accept applications for Phenix City residents

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Executive Director, Angel Walker, relayed in an announcement that applications are still being accepted for energy assistance from Macon-Russell Community Action Agency.
The energy assistance program aims to help in heating and cooling of homes during applicable seasons and lower the cost of power bills for low-income residents.
To make an appointment, call the automated system at 334-408-4066.
For those who do not qualify for Macon-Russell Community Action Agency, the following agencies are available to Phenix City residents.
Phenix City
Alabama Power: 800-245-2244
Alagasco: 334-297-6249
Russell Baptist Center: 334-298-3581
Other east Alabama energy assistance programs are listed below.
Smiths Station
Auburn
Opelika
Smiths Community Agape Fund: 334-297-0517
Alabama Council on Human Relations: 334-821-8336
Salvation Army, Lee County Service Center: 334-745-6459
United Way of Lee County, Alabama: 334-745-5540