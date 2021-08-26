Emergency assistance program to accept applications for Phenix City residents

When figuring out where to cut energy usage, start with the items that take up the most of your utility bill. Energy is spent on heating and cooling for most homes, while lighting, water heating, electronics and appliances are less.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Executive Director, Angel Walker, relayed in an announcement that applications are still being accepted for energy assistance from Macon-Russell Community Action Agency.

The energy assistance program aims to help in heating and cooling of homes during applicable seasons and lower the cost of power bills for low-income residents.

To make an appointment, call the automated system at 334-408-4066.

For those who do not qualify for Macon-Russell Community Action Agency, the following agencies are available to Phenix City residents.

Phenix City

Alabama Power: 800-245-2244

Alagasco: 334-297-6249

Russell Baptist Center: 334-298-3581

Other east Alabama energy assistance programs are listed below.

Smiths Station

Auburn

Opelika

Smiths Community Agape Fund: 334-297-0517

Alabama Council on Human Relations: 334-821-8336

Salvation Army, Lee County Service Center: 334-745-6459

United Way of Lee County, Alabama: 334-745-5540

