‘Enough is enough’: SC for Ed planning protest over McMaster ending school mask mandate, other complaints

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — SC for Ed is planning a protest over Governor Henry McMaster ending the school mask mandate.

The protest is set for Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion, the State House, the South Carolina Department of Education, and local district offices, according to the group.

The group said ending the mask mandate in schools is “last in a long line of abuse” by state leaders against school staff, including McMaster’s “repeated attempts to pit the interests of public school staff against those of senior citizens and others,” according to the flyer.

The group also pointed out McMaster requiring teachers to return to teaching in-person before allowing them to be vaccinated, and the “repeated interference” by him and state legislatures in decision-making of local districts in making decisions on public safety.

SC for Ed also criticizes McMaster for giving public funding to private schools that should’ve been used on PPE.

SC for Ed also listed the loss of nearly 7,000 colleagues to attrition, making classrooms more unsafe.

“It is time for teachers, school staff, and allies of public schools to speak with one voice,” SC for Ed said.

SC for Ed asks protestors to wear masks, socially distance, and follow safety regulations. Unvaccinated people are discouraged from attending, but are instead encouraged to contact school boards, the Governor’s Office, and the Superintendent’s office.