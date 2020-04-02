EPA Continues to add new surface disinfectant products to ‘List N’ in effort to combat COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is continuing its commitment to increasing the availability of surface disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2: List N contains over 360 products and has enhanced functionality to allow users to sort these products by surface type and use the site.

EPA is also continuing to expedite the review process for new disinfectants.

Previously, all products on List N had to have either an EPA emerging viral pathogen claim or have demonstrated efficacy against another human coronavirus.

List N also includes products on EPA’s List G: Products effective against norovirus and List L: Products effective against the Ebola virus as these products also meet EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2.

In order to help the public better understand List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2, EPA has updated the content on List N and the Frequently Asked Questions about disinfectants related to coronavirus.

The FAQ update provides new information on pesticide safety, enforcement, and pesticide devices.

It also includes enhanced explanations of why List N products are qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2 and how these products can be used most effectively.

EPA has continued to adapt its processes to ensure the supply of disinfectants keeps pace with demand.