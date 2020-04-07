Live Now
EPA to donate personal protective equipment to state and local responders fighting COVID-19 across the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday that it has identified approximately 225,000 pieces of personal protective equipment available to support the COVID-19 response.

“EPA is working hard to support our nation’s first responders as they risk their own safety to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “After searching our inventory of personal protective equipment, we identified excess supplies and sent them to those on the frontlines of this fight. At EPA we are here to help in any way we can and I encourage everyone else to do the same.”

EPA will develop a plan for the rapid distribution of available personal protective equipment to FEMA or state and local governments in need, that are working COVID-19 operations.

Among the items are protective disposable gloves, and full-body protective cover-all suits.

EPA will donate excess equipment while still maintaining its emergency response readiness.

For information about EPA’s involvement with the COVID-19 response, visit the website.

