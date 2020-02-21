EPA will regulate two toxic chemicals in drinking water

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  144
Closings
Afterschool BELLS, Inc. Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Bethel Christian Academy Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carteret Community College Carteret County Schools Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Schools East Carolina University Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Family Medicine in Downtown Tarboro Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene County Transportation Greene Lamp Greene County Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenhouse Preschool Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Express Care Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Iconic Marine Group Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Jones County Public Schools Joy Junction Christian Child Care Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Liberty Christian Academy Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin Community College Martin County Schools Martin Enterprises Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Neuse Enterprises, Inc. New Beginnings Child Care Centers New Bern-Craven County Public Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Oasis Learning Center Onslow County Courthouse Onslow Surgical Clinic Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Physicians East PA Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County Schools Pitt Family Physicians, PA Possessing the Keys of the Kingdom Day Care Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center S.M.E.G Family Mental Health Saint Paul Church Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Sleepworthy Bedding in Pinetops Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Town of Ayden Town of Maysville Town of Newport Town of Richlands Town of River Bend Trinity Christian School Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Windsor Dialysis

EPA will regulate two toxic chemicals in drinking water

National

by: MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it plans to regulate two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds in the drinking water amid growing concerns the chemicals found in everything from pizza boxes to carpet pose a health hazard.

The agency is targeting a class of chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. It will regulate the compounds, PFOA and PFOS, which are among the oldest chemicals in this class and have been phased out in the United States. It also plans to research whether other PFAS chemicals will be added to the list.

Until now, the agency has come under fire from environmentalists for only setting a nonbinding health threshold of 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water. Several states have responded by setting their own PFAS limits for drinking water that are far tougher than the federal guidance.

“The U.S. leads the world in providing access to safe drinking water for its citizens, thanks in part to EPA’s implementation of the Safe Drinking Water Act,” Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA is following through on its commitment in the Action Plan to evaluate PFOA and PFOS under this Act.”

The move comes as the chemicals are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells, sludge from wastewater treatment plants and even food. Military installations that use PFAS-laden firefighting foam and businesses that work with PFAS are two big sources of water contamination.

Known as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment, the compounds have also been linked to a growing list of health problems.

Federal studies of people heavily exposed to the compounds have found links between high blood levels of older kinds of PFAS and a range of health problems, including liver issues, low birth weights, and testicular and kidney cancer.

Environmentalists welcomed the move but argued it should have come much sooner.

“It’s decades too late but it’s better late than never,” Scott Faber, Environmental Working Group’s senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement. “It could still take years — if ever — for EPA to issue a final standard. But it’s a step in the right the direction, and it would not have happened but for a bipartisan sense of outrage.”

Mindi Messmer, co-founder of the New Hampshire Safe Water Alliance, which pushed for toughPFAS drinking water standards in the state, said the EPA announcement falls far short of what is needed to protect public health.

“EPA needs to move quickly to prevent chronic disease by halting the use of the entire class of these industrial toxins until they are proven safe,” Messmer said in a statement. “Every single day, these chemicals continue to contaminate the air and water … EPA needs to reevaluate the science, not the politics or corporate interests, to move expeditiously to protect public health.”

___

Follow Mike Casey on Twitter: @mcasey1

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream