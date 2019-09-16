Epstein accusers denied damages in Fla. victims’ rights case

A group of women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein have suffered a setback in seeking money from the government over a plea deal that spared the financier a lengthy prison term.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled previously that federal prosecutors in Florida violated a victims’ rights law when they failed to inform the women about the 2008 deal.

But the judge said Monday the government doesn’t owe them money for it.

The judge also declined to award attorneys’ fees to the women and denied their request for FBI records related to the Epstein investigation.

Marra still credited the women with bringing national attention to victims’ rights.

Epstein killed himself last month in jail in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.